'One of the most talented' players in Europe eyeing move amid Liverpool links











The latest reports suggest that Liverpool are very interested in signing Bundesliga star Benjamin Pavard during the transfer window.

According to 90Min, Liverpool ‘hold interest’ in Pavard. The club ‘have been alerted to a transfer’ which has a good price tag.

The report says that Bayern Munich want around £25million for Pavard. 90min says he has indicated his desire to leave the Bundesliga club this summer.

Last week, Kicker reported that Liverpool are eyeing Pavard and have ‘asked about’ his current situation at Bayern Munich.

Liverpool will no doubt be looking to increase the quality in their squad after they only managed to finish fifth in the Premier League.

(Photo by Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Liverpool want Benjamin Pavard

The ‘brilliant‘ defender would be a good signing for the Reds.

They need some more quality and the World Cup winner would definitely bring that to the club. 90Min stated that the player is ‘one of Europe’s most talented full-backs’.

It is great to see the club already looking to strengthen their squad despite the season just ending. They will want to be back in the top four and back challenging for the Premier League title.

With players like James Milner leaving and the club featuring in multiple competitions, it is good for them to also be looking for squad depth.

Lately, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who plays in Pavard’s position, has been featuring in a full-back/central midfield role.

Bringing in another top right-back in Pavard may allow Jurgen Klopp to give Alexander-Arnold more creative freedom. He is a huge attacking threat and this would be beneficial.

The Bayern Munich defender has won numerous titles with the German club so Liverpool fans do not need to wonder if he has a lack of experience.

(Photo by Markus Gilliar – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)