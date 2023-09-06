Arsenal were a joy to watch against Manchester United at the weekend.

The north London club played their patented brand of fast, possession football and while they left it late, they were great value for their 3-1 win.

There were a few contenders for Man of the Match during the game, but one player who, once again, stood out was Martin Odegaard.

Indeed, the Norwegian netted the Gunners’ equaliser just moments after Marcus Rashford’s goal at the other end, and he took his chance in typically decisive fashion.

His goal was, quite simply, beautiful, and Glenn Murray was also blown away by the striker, stating on Premier League Productions that Odegaard is one of the most stylish footballers in the Premier League after his mouthwatering goal.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Odegaard beautiful to watch

Murray gave his verdict on the £30m midfielder.

“All of a sudden it just opens up for Odegaard, and he’s the last person. I mean he’s one of the most stylish footballers in the League with the way he caresses the ball, the last person you want the ball roll back to on their left foot is Odegaard and he makes no mistake,” Murray said.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Odegaard may not have the pace of Erling Haaland of the trickery of someone like Luis Diaz, but he is one of the most beautiful players in the Premier League to watch because of his technique.

He’s a footballer’s footballer. He’s not eye-catchingly fast, skilful or showboaty, but he is so good on the ball, he can strike it brilliantly and his eye for a pass is second to none.

Arsenal are so lucky to have Odegaard at the club and long may this run of form continue.