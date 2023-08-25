‘One of the hottest properties on the market’ set to leave Arsenal with medical expected this weekend

It looks like Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun is edging ever closer to a move away from the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners striker’s future at the Emirates Stadium has been uncertain for most of the summer.

Now, with just a week left in the summer transfer window, Balogun looks to be on the way out of N5.

Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Monaco seems to be the likeliest destination for the Arsenal striker.

According to TheSecretScout, Balogun and his camp are expecting a medical to be booked for Saturday or Sunday.

Earlier on Friday, BBC Sport reported that the 22-year-old was nearing a £35million move to the Ligue 1 club.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail has reported that Balogun’s move to Monaco would see Arsenal earn about £40million.

Our view

No doubt this is a move that many Arsenal fans will not be welcoming.

Balogun is an outstanding young forward who looks like he’s got a great career ahead of him.

He was impressive at Reims last season, exceeding expectations with 22 goals and three assists from 39 outings.

Balogun’s form and potential led to clubs across Europe taking notice.

Indeed, Dean Jones recently deemed him “one of the hottest properties on the market right now” on GiveMeSport.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

While Balogun would’ve been a good shout for Arsenal, they may have not been able to promise regular first-team football.

Balogun is way too good to sit on a bench every other week, so you can understand why he’s making the move.