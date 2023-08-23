Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun faces an uncertain future at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners ace looks likely to leave North London this summer for first-team football.

Many reports about Balogun’s future have been doing the rounds in recent weeks.

Photo by Trevor Ruszkowski/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Lately, the Arsenal player has even been linked with a switch to Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Dean Jones has deemed Balogun “one of the hottest properties on the market right now”.

The transfer insider, writing on GiveMeSport, also feels that Monaco is the likeliest destination for the Arsenal ace.

Jones reckons Balogun and Chelsea aren’t a great fit, saying the Blues aren’t going to give up on Nicolas Jackson yet.

Meanwhile, other Premier League teams have apparently not come forward with an offer yet.

‘Golden’

With all that in mind, it seems like the Ligue 1 outfit seems like the most probable destination for him at this moment in time.

“He should be viewed as one of the hottest properties on the market right now,” wrote Jones.

“A player that can get into golden positions, is not afraid to have a shot at goal, and always is hungry to score goals.

“If he finds the right club it could redefine how that club’s season goes – but finding the right club is absolutely the key.

“He’s being linked to Chelsea but that isn’t great for him from my viewpoint.

“I can see why they would be interested and I can see why he might be lighting up boxes that they want met, yet where does he actually fit?

“They are not going to give up on Nicolas Jackson yet. And I don’t know if this is the sort of competition that forces either to actually up their game.

“A couple of other English clubs are linked too. But at the moment no one has come forward with an offer.

“And there is a strong feeling that Monaco is his most likely landing spot. Which would be a bit of a surprise in my eyes.”

Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Our view

Balogun is an outstanding young forward who looks like he’s got a great career ahead of him.

He was impressive at Reims last season, exceeding expectations with 22 goals and three assists from 39 outings.

Balogun’s form and potential led to clubs across Europe taking notice. Now, it looks like he’ll be on the move.

However, he won’t come cheap. Arsenal have apparently placed a £50million price tag on him and aren’t budging.