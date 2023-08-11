Liverpool and Chelsea are locking horns as they desperately try to sign Moises Caicedo.

The Reds have bid £110m for the player, while Chelsea are reportedly still keen to bring him to Stamford Bridge

Jurgen Klopp has stated that Liverpool have an agreement in place to sign the midfielder, and yet, despite official word from the manager, this situation isn’t sorted yet.

According to Ben Jacobs, Chelsea have now asked Caicedo to wait before signing anything with Liverpool as they try to find a way to make this deal happen.

Chelsea have made their intentions clear to the player. They still want him to sign for the Blues, and with Todd Boehly’s Chelsea, you wouldn’t back against them making this deal happen.

Indeed, if we’ve learned anything over the past 12 months, it’s what Boehly wants, Boehly gets.

Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

Chelsea are in the clear in terms of FFP after selling hundreds of millions worth of players this summer, and six months on from signing Enzo Fernandez for a British-record transfer fee, that record could be about to go again.

It’s been reported by The Times that Caicedo does indeed want to join Chelsea, and if they can stump up the cash to get Brighton to accept an offer, they could hijack this deal.

Of course, hijacking a deal that is so far advanced is no easy feat, but if any club can do it, it’s Chelsea.

They pinched Mykhaylo Mudryk from right under Arsenal’s noses earlier this year, and while that was a massive story at the time, this would eclipse even that.

Keep an eye on this one as we may see some more huge developments before the close of play today.