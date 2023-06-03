'One of the best we've seen': Tim Sherwood says Liverpool have lost a simply amazing member of staff











Tim Sherwood has blamed some of Liverpool’s problems this season on the departure of Michael Edwards last term.

Sherwood gave his verdict on the Up Front Podcast.

The Sporting Director announced that he was leaving Anfield 18 months ago, and while they challenged for a quadruple during his final season at the club, things have fallen apart since his departure.

Indeed, Liverpool haven’t even qualified for next season’s Champions League, and it has to be said that they got their recruitment wrong in the summer with the likes of Darwin Nunez, Calvin Ramsay and Arthur Melo all failing to live up to expectations in one way or another.

Edwards’ departure has affected Liverpool

Sherwood gave his verdict on the Sporting Director’s departure.

“It’s recruitment, Jurgen Klopp is a great manager, one of the best we’ve seen, but he worked alongside one of the best I’ve ever seen in Michael Edwards. He gave them the tools and they turned it into wins, it’s no coincidence that Michael has left the club now,” Sherwood said.

Not gone to plan

It’s hard to blame all of Liverpool’s problems this season on one man, but it does have to be said that Edwards’ departure didn’t help.

Indeed, under Edwards, Liverpool always had a clear plan of who to sign and when to sign them, but that seemed to go out of the window after he left.

Look at their summer window, Aurelien Tchouameni was their primary target, but after that move fell apart, Nunez came into the frame.

To go from Tchouameni to Nunez is a bit bonkers, you couldn’t get two players who are more different, and that just goes to show a real lack of a plan.

Let’s hope Liverpool can get their acts together on the recruitment front this summer.

