'One of the best’: Tim Sherwood says £22m Spurs player is better than anyone he ever managed at Tottenham











Tim Sherwood has claimed that Heung-Min Son is better than anyone he ever managed during his time in charge of Tottenham.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Sherwood hailed Son after he netted his 100th Premier League goal for Spurs.

Sherwood was, of course, the Tottenham manager at one point and he got to coach some incredibly talented players at Spurs such as Christian Eriksen and Emmanuel Adebayor.

However, according to Sherwood, Son is better than anyone he managed at Spurs, including a young Harry Kane.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Son better than anyone Spurs had under Sherwood

The pundit spoke about the South Korean.

“The boy is one of the best trainers you’ll ever see,” Sherwood said.

“You managed him didn’t you?” Sherwood was asked.

“No, we never had that good of a player while I was there, we had Harry Kane when he was a baby, but no, I’ve been critical of the recruitment over the years, but they were certainly getting it right around this point. He’s a credit to the football club and a great example to the young players coming through. He works so hard and he’s a real leader of the football club,” Sherwood said.

One of the greats

Son’s legacy at Spurs is sometimes overshadowed due to the presence of Harry Kane alongside him, but the attacker has now certainly cemented himself as one of the greatest players in Spurs’ history.

With his 100th Premier League goal, he’s written himself into the history books, and while he may never have won a trophy for Tottenham, he’s definitely forged a huge legacy in north London.

At just £22m, Son is one of the greatest signings Spurs have ever made, and while he hasn’t been at his best this season, it’s fair to say that he doesn’t owe anyone anything at Tottenham.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

