Tottenham Hotspur need a new striker.

Harry Kane has gone, and there is a huge gap in the squad that needs filling after the England striker departed for Bayern Munich.

Luckily, Spurs are wasting no time in scouring the market, and according to Ben Jacobs, Lautaro Martinez is one player the north London club are keen on.

Martinez has been linked with Spurs for a number of years at this point, and while he was an Antonio Conte player at one point during his time at Inter Milan, one of Martinez’s biggest fans is another former Spurs boss.

Indeed, Mauricio Pochettino is a huge fan of Martinez, and when speaking about the Argentine a few years ago, Pochettino described him as one of the best strikers in the world.

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Pochettino a huge fan

The fomer Spurs boss spoke incredibly highly of Martinez.

“Lautaro Martinez is one of the best strikers in the world. It’s not just for what he does now, but for what his potential means going forward. If you start looking at hitmen for the big clubs, clearly his name has to be in there.”

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Seal of approval

If Martinez is good enough for Pochettino, he’s good enough for Tottenham.

Indeed, if Pochettino thinks that Martinez is one of the best strikers in the world, then it’s fair to assume that he’s a quality player.

Pochettino knows a good player when he sees one – that’s what makes him such a fantastic manager, and his judgment should be trusted here.

Of course, replacing Harry Kane is a massive task, but the Inter striker could be up to it given his track record in Italy and how highly-rated he is by Pochettino.