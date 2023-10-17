‘One of the best’: Pundit says 25-year-old Liverpool player is truly world-class offensively

Australia faced England on Friday evening, and in all honesty, the Socceroos gave a really good account of themselves.

Australia may not be known as the great footballing force that England are, but they gave the Three Lions a real run for their money last week.

Speaking on the Optus Sport Football Podcast, Michael Bridges has been dissecting the performance, and he reserved some special praise for both Craig Goodwin and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The pundit says he was wholly impressed by Goodwin’s showing against England while labelling Trent Alexander-Arnold as one of the best attacking full-backs in world football today.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Alexander-Arnold one of the best

Bridges gave his verdict on the game.

“I enjoyed watching Craig Goodwin, everytime he got the ball on the left wing his deliveries were very good, he was up for the battle, and he was coming up against one of the best right-backs in the world offensively, ok defensively Trent may not be that well-renowned, but he had a great game,” Bridges said.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Both looked good

Bridges praised both Goodwin and Alexander-Arnold for their showings in this game, and both players do deserve due credit.

Goodwin looked dangerous everytime he got on the ball, while Alexander-Arnold put in a solid enough performance to help England towards a clean sheet and a win.

As Bridges says, Alexander-Arnold is a world-class attacking full-back, and while he may not have been able to flex that particular muscle against Australia, make no mistake about it, he’s still one of England’s most important creative outlets whether he’s playing in midfield or at right-back.