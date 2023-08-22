‘One of the best players in the world’ now pushing to leave Tottenham – journalist

Tottenham Hotspur still have a fair bit of business to attend to in the latter stages of the summer transfer window.

Spurs are seemingly still looking for reinforcements up front in wake of Harry Kane’s departure from Tottenham.

In addition, there haven’t been many outgoings at Spurs this summer. Just four moves out of N17, in fact.

Kane and Harry Winks have been sold, Joe Rodon has gone out on loan, and Lucas Moura has left on a free.

Several players with uncertain futures, such as Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso, are still at Spurs for now.

Rudy Galetti has now provided an update on the latter player, saying Tottenham remain in talks with Real Betis over a move.

Taking to Twitter, the journalist says the Spaniard are “still trying to understand if there are margins for a loan move with buy option”.

Player-side, Lo Celso is apparently “pushing for his return” to the club he left to join Tottenham years ago.

As for Spurs, they’re reportedly open to letting the Argentine go. But so far, they’d only do it on a loan with obligation – rather than option – to buy.

Our view

For a while, it looked like a Lo Celso remontada was on the cards at Tottenham.

He featured in pre-season under new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou and looked good. This sparked hopes of a return to the squad.

However, we’ve returned to type, speculation once again linking Lo Celso with a move away from Spurs.

The Spurs playmaker is very highly rated by a lot of his peers. He will no doubt shine elsewhere, as he already has done out on loan.

Former Villarreal teammate Geronimo Rulli previously deemed him ‘one of the best players in the world’.

Let’s hope Lo Celso’s future is finally decided once and for all. A loan with obligation to buy would be ideal for both the player and Spurs.