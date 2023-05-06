‘One of the best’: Olivier Giroud says 34-year-old Arsenal let go was simply ‘incredible’











Speaking on CBS Sports, Olivier Giroud has been hailing Arsenal icon Mesut Ozil as one of the best players he’s ever worked with.

Giroud was tasked with naming the best XI of players he’s ever worked with on CBS, and only one of his Arsenal teammates made the cut.

Indeed, Giroud played a 4-2-3-1 formation with an attacking midfield trio of Eden Hazard, Franck Ribery and Mesut Ozil in the number 10 position.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Giroud hails Ozil

The Frenchman spoke incredibly highly of his 34-year-old former teammate.

“All of them were incredible. Different qualities when passing the ball, they saw the game before the others. Technically amazing, power, there is pace for Franck, Eden was skilfil, Mesut, when he wanted you to score you would score. They were amazing,” Giroud said.

“Yeah, he’s one of the best players passing the ball at the right place at the right time. When he knows your quality, he knows how to put you in the best position and the best conditions to finish.”

What a player

The fact that Ozil has made Giroud’s team as the number 10 just goes to show how amazing he was at Arsenal.

Make no mistake about it, Giroud wasn’t stuck for options in this spot. He could’ve picked from the likes of Santi Cazorla, Dimitri Payet or even Paul Pogba in this midfield position, but Ozil is the one who stood out to him more than any other.

It’s a real shame that Ozil’s time at Arsenal ended as it did, but it’s hard to say that the Gunners have missed the World Cup winner in recent years with the emergence of Martin Odegaard as the club’s new creative kingpin.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Show all