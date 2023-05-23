'One of the best': Jamie Carragher hails Newcastle man others have 'overlooked'











Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has been praised by Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports.

The Magpies boss has steered his side into the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

Newcastle played out a 0-0 draw with Leicester on Monday to secure the point they needed for a top-four finish.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

It’ll be the first time the Magpies will be in the competition since 2003, when Alan Shearer was still playing for them.

When Howe took the helm at St James’ Park in 8 November 2021, Newcastle were 19th in the Premier League table.

The £60,000-a-week coach (90Min) duly steered them to safety with two games to spare.

This season, Newcastle have exceeded all expectations to guarantee themselves a top-four place in the table.

‘Newcastle took the chance’

Carragher, speaking on Sky Sports after the Foxes clash, couldn’t sing Howe’s praises highly enough.

He noted how other clubs had “overlooked” the 45-year-old, and their loss was Newcastle’s gain.

“They have spent money,” Carragher began, as per the Sky Sports website.

“But when you actually look at that team on paper it is not a top-four team. But it has found itself in the Champions League positions. That for me is a lot about Eddie Howe.

“He has been overlooked by other clubs for other jobs. When he lost his job at Bournemouth, I think a lot of clubs looked at him and Newcastle took the chance.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

“I think a lot of people felt Eddie Howe would be the guy who gets them through a year and then they would need someone else to get them into the Champions League and win silverware.

“He is talking about winning silverware. And we all believe him because of the job that he has done this season. He has done one of the best jobs in the Premier League.”

Our view

Honestly, credit to Newcastle’s board, players, and obviously Howe and his staff for the amazing work they’ve all done.

Last season, the Magpies were expected to be in a tough relegation battle right until the latter stages of the season. Instead, Newcastle stayed up with two games to spare.

Meanwhile, some expected this to be a season of transition for the Magpies, perhaps with a late tilt for Europe. Instead, they have sealed a top-four place.

After so many years of having to put up with mediocrity, Newcastle fans can look forward to challenging for major trophies once again.