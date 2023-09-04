Garth Crooks claimed that Son Heung-min produced one of the best individual displays he had seen in a long time from the Tottenham Hotspur forward as Ange Postecoglou’s side thrashed Burnley.

Crooks was speaking to BBC Sport after Spurs beat Vincent Kompany’s men 5-2 at Turf Moor, with the South Korean scoring a hat-trick in another brilliant performance from Tottenham.

Son Heung-min has now opened his account for the new campaign after getting the chance to lead the line against the Clarets. And it was another frightening statement from the Tottenham attack.

Son’s first goal, in particular, was a moment of class. It was a delicious finish to dink the ball over the goalkeeper from close range.

Crooks lauds Son after Tottenham win

It was a reminder of just how good the £22 million attacker can be. And the game certainly saw Son stake a claim to continue playing through the middle with the likes of Manor Solomon, James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski behind him.

That prompted Crooks to include the new Spurs captain his team of the week as Tottenham kept themselves amongst the early pace-setters.

“Having to put Richarlison on the bench after the Brazilian suffered a knock in midweek turned out rather well for Tottenham. Son replaced him as the lone striker up front and destroyed Burnley in one of the best individual displays I’ve seen from the South Korean for some time as he scored a hat-trick,” he told BBC Sport.

“If Burnley are going to hold a high line against someone like Son then they must have defenders who are lightning-quick in recovery and don’t ball watch.

“The departure of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich and the removal of his spectre seems to have set the Spurs players free. It has also given manager Ange Postecoglou the opportunity to pass the captain’s armband to Son and it seems to be doing him the world of good.”

In previous years, a trip to Burnley presented a daunting task. It was famously the site of Antonio Conte’s very public post-match meltdown during his first few months in charge.

Burnley are a very different side now. But Turf Moor remains a tough ground to go to. And yet, Tottenham were able to secure the dominant win.

Tottenham’s style of play is obviously not going to work all the time. There are going to be some bumps in the road, with a couple of goals being conceded against the likes of Brentford and Burnley.

But with this brand of football, Tottenham are always going to create opportunities. And Son was definitely able to make the most of those chances on Saturday.