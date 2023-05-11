'One of the best finishers in Europe' expected to move amid Arsenal links











Arsenal have been heavily linked with Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby in recent months.

Back in January, Sport1 journalist Patrick Berger claimed the Gunners had held preliminary talks with his club.

Now, with the transfer window on the horizon, speculation involving the Arsenal target has intensified.

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

A month ago, BILD reported that Arsenal are ‘among the favourites’ for Diaby’s signature.

That article said the Gunners have been keeping in touch with the player about a potential move.

French football expert Jonathan Johnson has now given his verdict on Diaby’s future.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, he reckons the likes of Arsenal could potentially land him for £50million.

However, the Gunners could also face competition from high-flying Newcastle United this summer.

“I do think his kind of talent and consistency that we’ve seen from him in the Bundesliga in the last few years would justify a fee in the region of £50m,” he said.

“So clubs would do well to get him for something around that figure.

“The expectation is that Diaby will now get a move to a big European club. And there is a lot of interest from the Premier League, not just from Arsenal but from Newcastle United as well.

“He’s definitely one to watch and it has the potential to be a good few months ahead for him if he can guide Leverkusen to the Europa League final and then get a big move.”

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Our view

Diaby is an absolutely outstanding player, who boasts plenty of qualities including amazing pace and dribbling.

He has been deemed ‘one of the brightest forwards in Europe’, and a potential ‘next superstar’ for France.

Likewise, scouting outlet Breaking the Lines has deemed him ‘one of the best finishers in Europe’.

This season, Diaby has registered an impressive 14 goals and 11 assists from 43 club appearances.

Both Arsenal and Newcastle will surely fancy their chances of bringing him to the Premier League this summer.

The Gunners will definitely be in the Champions League next season, while the Magpies are still in with a shout.

Both will need to strengthen their ranks to ensure they can remain competitive on all fronts.

And Diaby is the kind of player who would be a fine addition to the best clubs in the game.