‘One of the best’: 27-year-old amazed by ‘world-class’ player his side signed from Tottenham this summer

Leroy Sane has lauded Harry Kane as one of the best centre forwards in the world following his move from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Sane was speaking – in comments reported by Kicker – after the England captain made a superb start to life with Bayern Munich, scoring three goals in his opening four games for the Bavarian giants.

It was one of the most amazing deals of the most dramatic summer transfer window which saw Harry Kane leave Tottenham to join Bayern Munich.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Spurs have really kicked on since the 30-year-old’s departure. Ange Postecoglou’s side are amongst the pace-setters in the Premier League heading into the first break of the season.

Sane lauds Kane following move from Tottenham

But clearly, Bayern are absolutely delighted to have Kane in their ranks. Sane – who spent four years with Manchester City – suggested that it is a huge boost to bring the striker in.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

“I have already played against him many times at Manchester City,” he said, as reported by Kicker.

“In any case, I follow the Premier League very intensively, and there can’t be two opinions that Harry was one of the best centre forwards in the world in the last decade and that in a league full of numerous other world-class nines.”

It will be fascinating to see how the move is looked back upon in the years to come. Some could not understand why Kane wanted to join Bayern this past summer when he was set to be a free agent next year.

Ultimately, few would have expected Kane to move to the Bundesliga had he had his pick of the world’s best clubs next year.

But Bayern will be favourites for every domestic honour. And of course, they will be amongst those many tip for Champions League glory. So Kane is likely to lift plenty of silverware during his time in Germany.

For Tottenham meanwhile, the early signs are that they will be able to move forward without Kane. They have made a really positive start to the campaign. And Ange Postecoglou has taken no time to capture the imagination of supporters with his brand of football.

There are going to be bumps in the road. But Tottenham will hope that they are vindicated for selling their former talisman when they did.