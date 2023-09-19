‘One of our best’: Harry Kane believes PL ace West Ham bid £30m for is a ‘really hard working professional’

West Ham made a move for Harry Maguire this summer transfer window and Harry Kane has spoken very highly of the defender.

West Ham were very serious about signing Harry Maguire, so much so that they reportedly made a £30million bid for the defender.

This was apparently accepted but Maguire ended up staying at his current club Manchester United. He received a lot of criticism over the last international break.

His England team mate Harry Kane has spoken out about the player and has defended him and also praised the quality of the centre-back.

Harry Kane praises Harry Maguire

The defender sadly scored an own goal on international duty, but he has been good for England at past tournaments.

Speaking about Maguire in his press conference, via The Independent, Kane said: “I think H (Maguire) has come under some really unnecessary scrutiny. Probably been scapegoated a little bit in terms of the way the team has gone over recent times. He is a really good friend of mine, he’s a great guy, a really hard working professional.

“From an England point of view, he has been one of our best defenders and one of the best defenders in the history of our country in an England shirt. It’s part of our game now, it’s part of football.

“You get scrutinised all over social media but knowing him, all he will want to do is work harder and improve and stay focused. We’re fully behind him in the national team. I know the coach has come out and backed him fully.”

No doubt Maguire has been good at times over the last few years. He has definitely enjoyed some ‘outstanding‘ moments with his country.

He would have definitely been a solid signing for West Ham and it will be very interesting to see if they make another move for him in the summer.