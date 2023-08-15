One key reason why Romeo Lavia decided to join Chelsea rather than Liverpool has now been shared

Romeo Lavia prefers a move to Chelsea over Liverpool partly because of one key reason, the location of the London club.

That’s according to a report in the Independent which did admit that Lavia was originally keen to travel north, though.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

However, with Chelsea stepping up their interest late on, the midfielder did prefer a move to England’s capital.

The report also shared that this caused some frustration at Liverpool as they felt a deal could have been completed last week.

Chelsea are now negotiating a fee with Southampton for Lavia at around £50m plus add-ons.

It’s been something of a disastrous week in the transfer market for Liverpool given they’ve now been beaten to two key signings by Chelsea.

First Moises Caicedo, and now his alternative option Romeo Lavia.

Sources now feel very confident that Lavia will be a Chelsea player in the near future.

And although London was cited as a key factor in choosing Chelsea over Liverpool, perhaps the former’s concerted and focused approach also won Lavia’s decision.

Lavia would rather move to London and join Chelsea than choose a move to Liverpool

Liverpool fans will surely be massively frustrated that the club couldn’t conclude a deal.

As of last week it seemed that Liverpool were alone in their pursuit and it was just a matter of time until an agreement was found.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

However, much like in their other business, Chelsea have been authoritative with their interest when they see an opportunity.

Jurgen Klopp’s side surely can’t continue the season without a fit defensive-minded midfielder and it’ll be interesting to see who they target next.

The club are said to have long-term admiration for Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni.

However, journalist David Ornstein yesterday confirmed that the club would not consider his departure, nor would he want to leave.

When Liverpool do find their next target, it’s clear that they can’t delay negotiations as they have with Lavia otherwise they could lose out to another Chelsea.

Liverpool have had a disastrous week in the transfer market, but there’s still time to put it right.