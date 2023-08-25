‘Once source told us’: Sky Sports journalist shares what he’s heard about Kudus to West Ham

West Ham believe they’re edging closer to a deal to bring in Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus before the deadline.

Kudus played for Ajax last night and rattled in a hat-trick to all but seal their place in the Europa League.

Photo by NESimages/Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Of course, speculation has been rife over Kudus’ future. The ‘incredible‘ forward has been wanted by different clubs all summer, including Arsenal and teams in Saudi.

Now, it appears West Ham are now getting close. However, Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth has revealed that as of last night, his sources had suggested things were still 50/50.

“We think West Ham are just putting the finishing touches to a deal for Mohammed Kudus. A broad agreement for a deal worth around £38m is understood to be close. There is work to do but I am told there is a cautious optimism they can get it over the line this weekend,” Sheth said.

“There was another Premier League club that we think came in late, but we understand that he wants to go to West Ham. There is also Saudi interest as well.

“One source told us it may just be 50-50 that this was going to happen. But the information I am getting now is that Ajax wanted him to play tonight to help them qualify for the Europa League group stages.”

Photo by Peter Van der Klooster/Getty Images

Kudus a big coup for West Ham

This would be another long-running summer saga that would finally be getting done it seems.

Kudus is obviously a talented player and someone who a lot of clubs have wanted to sign. If it is to be West Ham, then the Hammers will regard that as a major coup and David Moyes will be delighted.

As we saw last night, Kudus is a big goal threat and if he can bring that to London, then Hammers fans will quickly take to their new man.