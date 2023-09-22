William Saliba is one of the most talented defenders in world football at the moment.

The 22-year-old is dominating games at both Premier League and Champions League level at this point, and he’s on the precipice of being a genuine superstar of the game.

Speaking on Five, Ian Wright picked Saliba in his dream five-a-side team at the moment, and he says that the Frenchman can hit another level once everything clicks in his mind.

Wright says that Saliba is a player who is coming to the very top, claiming that he has a huge ceiling and could be as good as Rio Ferdinand once he realises just how talented he actually is.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Saliba can become a superstar

Wright spoke highly of the Frenchman.

“I’ve got William Saliba. He is coming everybody. I’m going to take William. Again, I think he is someone with a ceiling where if he clicks into that place where, I remember Rio clicking into that place where he was the man. Once he realises how good he is and he clicks into the place he will be able to do some Rio business,” Wright said.

He’ll get there

Wright says that Saliba will become a Rio Ferdinand-esque figure once he realises his own talents, and we have to back him to do just that.

Saliba isn’t a player that is lacking in confidence. He plays with a remarkable amount of freedom to say that he’s a centre-back.

Yes, he’s only been in this Arsenal team for just over a season, so he’s not exactly seen as one of the veteran leaders in the squad, but, in time, that level of comfort and confidence will come at the Emirates.

Saliba is a superstar in the making, and we don’t see any way in which he doesn’t reach the very top of this sport.