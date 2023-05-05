‘On the radar’: Arsenal are now looking at signing a number nine who is even faster than Vlahovic – journalist











Jonathan David is on Arsenal’s transfer radar this summer.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey was discussing Arsenal’s plans in the upcoming window, and he said that they are actually looking for a new striker.

Arsenal have a bit of a conundrum when it comes to their strikers already with Eddie Nketiah in decent form this season and Folarin Balogun smashing it out of the park over in France.

However, the Gunners still do want a new centre-forward, and while Bailey can’t see Arsenal spending massive money on someone like Dusan Vlahovic, he did note that David is one player who is on the radar.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

David on Arsenal’s radar

Bailey shared what he knows about the Canadian and the Gunners.

“A forward is something they’re looking at as well. I don’t think they’ll go as high as a Vlahovic, but they do still like him, but a number nine is something they’re looking at. Someone like Jonathan David maybe we’ve heard on the radar as well, there’s a lot of money to be spent depending on which midfielder they get,” Bailey said.

Not a bad option

David may not be as expensive as someone like Vlahovic, but you best believe that he can be just as effective.

He’s been banging in the goals in France – second on the scoring charts behind only Kylian Mbappe, and while his finishing is eye-catching, his truly striking attribute is his pace.

Indeed, David is one of the fastest players around. In fact, according to The Speeds Database, he’s even faster than the aforementioned Vlahovic, and if you’ve ever seen the Serbian play, you’ll know how impressive that is.

This signing would add a new dimension to Arsenal’s attack, and it’s certainly one to keep an eye on this summer.

Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images

Show all