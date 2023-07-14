Things are going from bad to worse for Arthur Melo.

The Brazilian has had a disastrous few years. He left Barcelona for Juventus in a £72m deal before he quickly fell out of favour. That was followed by a loan move to Liverpool that just didn’t work out at all.

The midfielder has now returned to Turin, but, once again, he’s suffered a real blow as, according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Arthur is one of a number of players who has been frozen out of Juventus training as they try to sell a number of players.

Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Arthur frozen out

Romano shared what he knows about the one-time Liverpool loanee.

“Weston McKennie will not train with the Juventus first-team for the whole summer. Leonardo Bonucci who is a Juventus legend, both of them are not a part of the project and they are available on the market with immediate effect. The same goes for Arthur Melo who returned from Liverpool and also Zakaria who returned from Chelsea and is now on the market, he is in the list of West Ham and there are other clubs interested,” Romano said.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Such a shame

Honestly, it’s such a shame to see Arthur’s career heading in this direction.

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen it, but once upon a time this young man was one of the brightest midfield talents in Europe.

He was running the show in the Champions League for Barcelona at times, and he has so much talent just waiting to be unlocked.

Sadly, application and injury issues have stalled his progress, and now, he’s been frozen out of the Juventus squad and put on the transfer market.

We can only hope that Arthur finds the right club to take him and help him get back to his best.