Leeds United are having a fire sale at the moment.

The likes of Rodrigo, Robin Koch, Brendan Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen have all departed over the past few days, and that won’t be the end of the departures from Elland Road by the sounds of it.

Indeed, speaking on The Square Ball Podcast, Phil Hay has stated that Leeds are open to more departures, and apparently Crysencio Summerville is on the list of players the club would be happy to let go.

Summerville could go

Hay shared what he knows about the ‘exceptional’ youngster.

“It feels as though most of the players they wanted to move on have gone or thereabouts. If they get a good offer for Meslier I think they would listen to it, and I think Summerville seems to be on the list of people they would move on,” Hay said.

Plenty of options

While it will be a shame to see Summerville go, it has to be said that Leeds do have plenty of other options in this position.

Indeed, with Luis Sinisterra, Jack Harrison, Dan James and Wilfried Gnonto all still contracted to the club, Leeds are inundated with top quality wingers.

Of course, it’s unlikely that all of those players stay at Elland Road this summer, but even if one or two stay, they will be fine in terms of quality out wide.

Where Summerville ends up remains to be seen, but he’s shown glimpses of quality and at the age of just 21, he has so much room to grow and improve.

Leeds may end up regretting this sale in years to come.