‘On the inside he will be dying’: Pundit claims Arsenal star is not happy

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has lost his starting spot over the past few games.

Ramsdale had been the Gunners‘ number one for the past two seasons, dethroning Bernd Leno early on.

However, the £120,000-a-week Arsenal stopper has been dropped to the bench in favour of David Raya.

The summer signing has started Arsenal’s last three games in all competitions, keeping two clean sheets.

Although Raya has been impressing, many feel for Ramsdale after losing his place despite doing well.

Premier League goalkeeping legend Mark Schwarzer is the latest to engage in the debate.

Writing on Optus Sport, he acknowledged and praised how Ramsdale appears to have handled it well.

However, Schwarzer claims that Ramsdale’s “head will be swirling with questions” and, behind closed doors, he’ll be gutted.

“On the surface, Ramsdale has handled it exceptionally well,” wrote Schwarzer.

“He’s been seen standing by the tunnel after half-time waiting for Raya to give him some final words of encouragement and cheering the excellent save he made on the weekend against Tottenham.

“But on the inside he will be dying. His head will be swirling with questions.

“Why am I not playing? What have I done wrong? How can I win my place back in this team?

“It’s the brutality of football and one I’ve experienced twice myself during my career.”

Our view

Honestly, none of us should be surprised by Arteta dropping Ramsdale and replacing him with Raya.

The Arsenal boss has made a name for himself as one of the most ruthless managers in the game.

After taking the reins, he froze out and eventually offloaded two of the club’s most high-profile players in recent years, as well as one of their best young talents.

Few would’ve expected Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Matteo Guendouzi to be offloaded so unceremoniously, but it happened nonetheless.

Besides, Ramsdale isn’t the only current player to have lost his starting berth out of the blue over the last year or so. Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu have been in the same boat.

And let’s not forget Bernd Leno lost his spot to Ramsdale himself after a long stint in the Arsenal first team.

Arteta has shown he has no qualms about making ruthless and polarising decision for the betterment of the Gunners.

It might not be pretty, but you can’t deny that Arteta’s efforts have made sure that Arsenal are no longer a banter club.