‘On Newcastle’s radar’: Howe is looking at signing 18-year-old who broke PL record last season – journalist

Newcastle are still scouring the transfer market.

The richest club in the world have already spend over £100m this summer, but there’s still a bit of room for manouvre.

The Magpies still have some notable gaps in their squad – especially at left-back, and, luckily, it looks as though Newcastle are well aware of their need for a new left-sided full-back.

According to Ben Jacobs, speaking on NUFC Matters, Newcastle are now looking at one of the brightest young left-backs in the Premier League in the shape of Lewis Hall.

The Chelsea teenager burst onto the scene last season with a string of good performances for the Blues after the new year, and now, he could be in line for a move to Newcastle.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Hall an option

Jacobs shared what he knows about the Chelsea youngster.

“Lewis Hall might have to leave as well. Hall is on Newcastle’s radar for sure. I’m not aware that they’ve made a bid at the moment, but the feeling in the Chelsea camp is that he will be available, both he and Trevoh Chalobah are on the market, and Newcastle might look at Hall. He’s younger and one for the future,” Jacobs said.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Great prospect

This could be a fantastic signing for Newcastle in the long-term.

Hall is already showing signs of being a brilliant player. In fact, last season he broke a Premier League record for final-third ball recoveries, and there’s reason to believe he would suit Eddie Howe to a tee.

An energetic and talented full-back, Hall is very much a Howe player in waiting, and at the age of just 18, if he joined Newcastle now, the Magpies’ manager would have plenty of time to mould him in his vision.