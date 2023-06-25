‘On Monday’: Fabrizio Romano shares Chelsea transfer update

Edouard Mendy will be leaving Chelsea this summer and will be on his way to Saudi Arabia as soon as Monday.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who has taken to Twitter just now to confirm that Mendy is indeed moving on from Chelsea to sign a big-money deal in Saudi.

Confirming the news on his social media account, Romano has confirmed that Mendy is set to sign for Al-Ahli.

Mendy will be the latest in an ever-growing list of signings made by the Saudi state this month.

Mendy will depart the Blues having starred for them over a number of seasons and playing a key role as they won the Champions League a few seasons back.

However, with a new goalkeeper expected to be Mauricio Pochettino’s number one and Todd Boehly balancing the books, a move to Saudi has come to the fore.

Mendy is expected to earn huge money in the Middle East. He will be joined out there by former Chelsea teammate N’Golo Kante, while the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Kalidou Koulibaly are expected to sign as well.

Premier League watching on

This is great news for Chelsea in that they’re moving on players for decent money who aren’t needed.

But the reality is that there is something not quite right about all this. The rest of the Premier League will be looking at this deal with Mendy as well as the others and asking questions.

We don’t need to go into too much detail on those claims, they’ve been well-document.

For Mendy, though, this is a chance to go and earn some huge money and get back to playing regularly.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the Saudi League goes. It does have some big names in there now and Mendy will be one of many more who make that move this summer.