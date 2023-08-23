Liverpool continue to be linked with almost every midfielder under the sun, but one move that seems fairly unlikely at this moment in time is the reported deal to sign Andre from Fluminense.

Indeed, the Brazilian midfielder is said to be a player Liverpool like, but accoding to James Pearce, speaking on The Walk On Podcast, this is a deal that is going to be difficult to do.

Fluminense want to keep Andre at least until January due to their participation in the Copa Libertadores, and unless something drastic changes and Liverpool decide they want to break the bank for this player, he won’t be coming to Anfield this summer.

Photo by Thiago Ribeiro/Getty Images

Andre unlikely

Pearce shared what he knows about the £20m midfielder.

“I know they keep getting linked to Andre from Fluminense, but my understanding with that was that there were some discussions a few weeks ago, but Liverpool were told that because they’re still involved in the Copa Libertadores that they don’t want to lose him in this window and they want to hold on until the January window. Unless Liverpool’s stance changes and they make an offer Fluminense couldn’t possibly say no to, that deal is on hold,” Pearce said.

Photo by Pedro Tesch/Getty Images

Look in January

Of course, Liverpool need midfield additions as soon as possible, but that isn’t to say that they shouldn’t make a move for Andre in January.

A good player is a good player regardless of when they’re available, and if Liverpool think Andre could be a long-term feature in their midfield, perhaps they should look into signing him in the winter.

The Reds do need to make at least one midfield signing before the window closes, but, sometimes, in a problem position the motto should be the more the merrier.

This is one to keep an eye on as we head into 2024.