‘On his way for medical tests’: Fabrizio Romano confirms Everton are about to announce their 3rd summer signing

Everton are set to complete their third signing of the summer with the arrival of young forward Youssef Chermiti.

Chermiti has been linked with a move to Goodison Park for the last week or so and it now seems like the deal is going to get over the line.

Taking to his X account, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chermiti is on his way to Everton to undergo medicals and complete the formalities of the deal.

Chermiti’s arrival will mean it’s now three signings this summer for Everton boss Sean Dyche. The Toffees manager has been open about the need for new players and he’ll be delighted to see this one done.

Everton have already landed Arnaut Danjuma on loan and signed the experienced Ashley Young for free.

The Toffees have needed to sign a new forward for a while now. Dominic Calvert-Lewin continues to struggle with injuries and goals proved a serious issue for the club last term.

Chermiti, still only 19, will not be expected to lead the line immediately. However, Dyche will be hoping to get something out of the young forward as the season progresses.

Photo by Zed Jameson/MB Media/Getty Images

Big boost for Everton

Everton’s record in front of goal was pretty abysmal last season so they needed to make sure they got new players in.

The signing of Chermiti will help, albeit it might not be in the immediate.

He is clearly a talented young player but Everton might need even more firepower really.

But, it’s a good start and with Danjuma also coming in, Everton do at least have two players at the top of the pitch who they didn’t have last season.