‘On fire’: Jack Grealish says he’s been so impressed West Ham star Jarrod Bowen this season

Jack Grealish has been praising the performances of West Ham star Jarrod Bowen in the Premier League this season whilst on international duty with England.

This week England face Australia in a friendly and then next week they play Italy in a European Championship qualifying match. Jarrod Bowen was called up to the England squad by Gareth Southgate for these matches.

West Ham have had a good start to the season in all competitions and currently sit seventh in the Premier League.

Bowen is a huge reason for this and his performances have not gone unnoticed with Southgate selecting him in the England squad for the first time since September 2022.

Jack Grealish praises West Ham star Jarrod Bowen

Speaking via The Times, Grealish emphasised that he has been so impressed by Bowen this season. He said: “The quality we have in the attacking areas, especially on the wing, is maybe the best in world football. It’ll be a tough decision for the manager because there’s so much talent in those spaces.

“There’s Saka, Foden, Rashford, myself. Jarrod [Bowen] has been on fire and now he’s here. There’s people who aren’t here like Raheem [Sterling, ignored] and [Eberechi] Eze got injured.”

Indeed Bowen’s performances have been great this season. For West Ham, the £20m attacker has managed five goals and two assists in nine matches.

All five goals and one of these assists have come in his eight Premier League appearances. He currently has the joint second most goals in the division.

No doubt it is this good form that sees Bowen back in the England squad and it is now time for the player to prove himself to Southgate.

If he can continue his fine form over the season then he definitely has a huge chance of being called up to the Three Lions for the 2024 UEFA European Championships.