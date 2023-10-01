Ollie Watkins says Aston Villa have a player in their ranks who’s just ‘so quick’

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has lauded teammate Moussa Diaby for his speed, helping the Villans be so dangerous on the transition.

The Villa forward was speaking to BBC Match of the Day – via the BBC Sport website – following his side’s 6-1 hammering of Brighton.

Unai Emery’s charges were quick out of the blocks and put three past their opponents by the half-hour mark at Villa Park.

Ollie Watkins opened the scoring on 14 minutes before doubling his – and Villa’s – tally just seven minutes later.

Pervis Estupinan then put into the back of his own net in the 26th minute to all-but end the match as a contest.

However, the visitors did threaten a comeback as Ansu Fati found the back of the net in the 50th minute.

In the end, it was just a consolation as Villa put three more past Brighton, Watkins completing his hat-trick on 65 minutes.

Jacob Ramsey and Douglas Luiz added more gloss to the scoreline in the latter stages of the game to send the Villa fans home buzzing.

‘Strings to our bow’

“It’s a great result against a top team in Brighton,” said Watkins.

“They’re where they are in the league because they play such good football.

“It’s definitely not going to be my last [hat-trick]. It’s an unbelievable feeling to score.

“When I don’t score I’m annoyed, which is why I work hard every day in training.

“When I’ve got grass in front of me, I like to run into it.

“Moussa is so quick, so on the transition I definitely think we’re dangerous.

“We’ve got a style of play now that [allows us to] take control of the game. We’ve definitely got a few strings to our bow.”

It’s great to see Villa starting to click in the Premier League. That’s three wins in a row now and five out of seven.

Then you’ve also got the gauntlet being thrown down to the rest of the division. Brighton have been impressive this season and also have five wins from seven.