Olivier Giroud sends video message to Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun











Olivier Giroud has sent a video message to Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun, who is currently on loan in France at Stade Reims.

The 21-year-old was always viewed as a fine talent at Hale End. He was prolific throughout his youth career, but he struggled a bit when he was loaned out to Middlesbrough in the second half of last season.

Balogun wanted to challenge himself and decided to move to France on loan last summer. The rest, as they say, is history.

Photo by FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI/AFP via Getty Images

Olivier Giroud sends a video message to Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun

Balogun has been absolutely sensational for Reims in Ligue 1.

The Arsenal loanee has scored 15 goals in the French top-flight, more than Paris Saint-Germain superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar, and just three fewer than Kylian Mbappe.

Balogun’s incredible goal return has surprised quite a few people this season, but Giroud, who apparently watched the youngster play for Arsenal’s youth sides back in the day, always knew he was special.

Balogun sat down for an interview with Canal+ this week and the French outlet got Giroud to send him a surprise video message.

The French World Cup winner can be seen saying: “Yo, what’s up baby Gunner?

“I hope you’re good. I’m glad to see you banging goals in Ligue 1 in France. I remember you when you played in youth team at Arsenal. I’m very happy for you and you deserve to be there!

“Carry on like that, keep it up! I wish you all the best, bro. Take care!”

TBR View:

Balogun is in the form of his life, and it’s great for Arsenal fans to see him produce the goods.

The Ligue 1 has been a great league for Arsenal to send their players on loan. William Saliba spent 18 months before the start of this season in France, and he developed brilliantly.

Mikel Arteta and Edu will be hoping Balogun could do the same and come back a much more accomplished player at the end of this season.

Balogun, who has only started two times under Arteta for Arsenal, will be hoping to get an opportunity this summer.

Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/AFP via Getty Images

Show all