Olivier Giroud makes claim about Cristian Romero after playing against him











AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud got the better of Cristian Romero over the two legs of their Champions League clash with Tottenham.

Giroud’s side won 1-0 on aggregate in the last 16 and got into the quarter-finals of the tournament for the first time in 11 seasons.

Romero was sent off in the second half of the 0-0 second leg draw last night for a rash challenge which earned him a second bookable offence.

After the game, Giroud conducted an interview with CBS Sports, with pundit such as Jamie Carragher in the studio asking questions.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Olivier Giroud says Cristian Romero is more aggressive than Jamie Carragher

Carragher was known as an aggressive defender in his playing days and came up against Giroud just the once, in a 2-2 draw between Arsenal and Liverpool during the 2012/13 season.

After the game, Giroud was asked whether Romero is a more aggressive defender than Carragher after his red card on the big stage last night.

He replied: “That’s a good question! (Carragher and I) didn’t play much against each other, so I would say (Romero).”

Romero is a top defender but he needs to work on his composure and decision making, which is making him a liability at times now.

And the more opponents know he will dive in on them, the more he will get targeted and sent off, especially in the elite matches.

Spurs look set to have a new manager next season and he will hope he can build his backline around Romero, if he cuts down on the errors and rashness.