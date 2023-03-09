Olivier Giroud delivers his verdict on the atmosphere in Tottenham's stadium last night











Olivier Giroud has commented on the atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as AC Milan progressed in the Champions League last night.

Giroud has Arsenal connections and will likely have relished the aggregate victory even more than the rest of his teammates.

Milan won the first leg 1-0, after which Antonio Conte stepped back from the dugout to continue his recovery from gallbladder surgery.

Last night’s game ended 0-0, with Spurs not really threatening the Milan goal until Harry Kane’s stoppage time header, which could have forced extra-time.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Giroud was asked about the atmosphere at the ground towards him by CBS Sports in the wake of the celebrations last night and said: “It means a lot for me.

“I received a nice, warm welcome here from the fans! But as an old Gooner, I always feel good to win at Tottenham.

“It was a great atmosphere, we expected that.”

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has claimed that Arsenal legend and Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira would be keen to sign Olivier Giroud if the striker wants to return to England.

Giroud‘s contract at Milan will expire at the end of this season, and Vieira would apparently be interested in signing him if he’s available.

The journalist told GiveMeSport: “I think Giroud would be a good fit for Palace as well.

“He would bring much-needed experience to a young squad and I think he would be a regular goalscorer as well, and that’s something Palace have struggled for over the last couple of seasons.

“I’m sure if there’s any indication that Giroud is keen on a move back to the Premier League, Vieira will be keen for Crystal Palace to be right in there for his signature.”

But nights like last night saw Milan back into the last eight of the Champions League for the first time in 11 years, and Giroud was a key part of it, on the back of knocking England out of the World Cup in December.