Oliver Skipp was furious with Tottenham teammates at half-time











Oliver Skipp was furious with his Tottenham Hotspur teammates at half-time during their loss to Newcastle United on Sunday, and was not afraid to tell a few of them what he thought of their performance.

That is according to Football London journalist Alasdair Gold, who was speaking on his YouTube channel following the loss at the weekend which resulted in Cristian Stellini’s temporary tenure coming to a premature end.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Tottenham were dismantled inside 21 minutes at St James’ Park. At that stage, the supporters would have probably taken a 6-1 scoreline so that it did not get much worse.

Skipp furious with Tottenham teammates at half-time at Newcastle

It was a humiliation. And you would imagine that some very harsh words were said at half-time and after the game. And you would like to think that some of the experienced heads in the squad would have stepped up.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

But it seems that one of the younger players was the man to make his feelings clear. Gold suggested that Oliver Skipp did not hold back in his criticism of the team at the interval.

“At half-time, I know for quite a quiet chap, he was very angry from what I’m told. He was properly telling more senior players what he believed to be some of the issues in that first-half,” he told his YouTube channel.

Of course, Skipp would not have been happy with his own display. But at least you could say that he seemed to try and did not give up.

That should, of course, be the bare minimum, particularly when you consider the journey a lot of fans made to watch the game. But that was not the case for everyone on Sunday.

Hopefully, players such as Cristian Romero, Ivan Perisic and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg felt embarrassed that they could not answer back to a 22-year-old who probably would not be playing a lot if Rodrigo Bentancur was still available.

Romero is a World Cup winner. Perisic has won so much in the game. And Hojbjerg certainly talks a big game. And there are several others who had no excuse for the performance they served up on Sunday.

It is going to be fascinating to see what Tottenham serve up against Manchester United on Thursday.

It is hard to imagine that it can get worse. Right?