Oleksandr Zinchenko stats and ratings from Arsenal win over Leicester











Arsenal picked up a vital 1-0 win over Leicester City in their Premier League encounter on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners broke the deadlock early on in the second half through Gabriel Martinelli.

Leandro Trossard held the ball up on the left before nutmegging Harry Souttar and releasing the Brazilian.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Martinelli controlled the ball before slotting a fine finish past Danny Ward and inside the far post.

Arsenal had actually found the back of the net in the first half, only for VAR to rule the goal out.

In the 26th minute, Trossard worked himself into space before unleashing an effort into the top corner.

However, VAR spotted Ben White holding goalkeeper Ward’s arm in the build-up, and disallowed the goal.

Arsenal also had a penalty shout waved away in the first half.

Bukayo Saka went to ground in the Leicester box following a tangle with Harry Souttar, but nothing was given.

Nonetheless, both incidents didn’t have a bearing on the final result, with Arsenal triumphing in the Midlands.

‘One of the best players on the pitch in possession’

Ahead of the match, Arsenal announced that Oleksandr Zinchenko would captain the side on the day.

The Gunners statement read: “Alex Zinchenko is our captain today, as a mark of respect and love on the first anniversary of the conflict in Ukraine.”

The £32million ace delivered an outstanding display on the day, earning rave reviews and clocking up some good stats.

Goal.com‘s Charles Watts gave the 26-year-old an 8 out of 10 rating.

“A quality display from the Ukraine star, who was captaining the team in this game,” he wrote.

“He was heavily involved in Arsenal’s attack and tracked back to do the dirty work defensively.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Meanwhile, 90Min gave Zinchenko 7 out of 10.

“As always tends to be the case, was one of the best players on the pitch in possession,” they wrote.

“Playing some lovely passes and barely putting a foot wrong.”

As per Whoscored, Zinchenko had one shot on target, took 79 touches of the ball and made 69 passes.

He also completed one dribble, won four aerial battles and made two interceptions and one clearance.

A solid display from an outstanding player.