Oleksandr Zinchenko sets up potential Arsenal signing for his first international goal

Arsenal have a number of players on international duty this weekend to keep the Gunners fans interested in football.

Mikel Arteta’s squad are littered with international players at the moment which means the international break isn’t quite as bleak for the Arsenal fans as it is for other clubs.

However, this weekend showcased another player who is not yet at Arsenal in the form of Georgiy Sudakov. The Ukrainian has been linked with a move to the Gunners in recent days, and it seems like he’s already striking up a partnership with a certain Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Ukraine won out last night against North Macedonia as goals from Sudakov and Karavayev ensured a 2-0 win for the Eastern European side.

Of course, Zinchenko will have been the main feature in the eyes of Arsenal fans. But those Gunners watching on will have also noted how their £30m signing laid on the goal for Sudakov in the first place.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The Arsenal star linked up with Sudakov – albeit quite fortuitously – to land an assist for the reported Arsenal target, who fired in a deflected effort from the edge of the box.

Still, while there was an element of luck there and the term ‘assist’ can be debated on this particular goal, it was still good to see the 21-year-old get a goal and play alongside Zinchenko.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

Whether we see more of that in the future in the red of Arsenal, remains to be seen.

One to watch

Mikel Arteta clearly has a lot of trust in Oleksandr Zinchenko so if Sudakov can keep doing well for the Ukraine and Zinchenko puts a word in for him, then it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him wind up in North London.

Sudakov is clearly a player with a lot of talent in the locker and there’s a reason Arsenal are looking at him.

And if Zinchenko bigs him up as well, then you never know, it might just end up pushing things along a bit further.