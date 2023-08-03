Oleksandr Zinchenko says there’s one Liverpool player who’s just unstoppable

Oleksandr Zinchenko has named Liverpool star Mohamed Salah as the toughest player he has ever played against.

The Arsenal defender sat down for an interview with Rio Ferdinand on his YouTube channel today and answered a range of questions about numerous players.

When asked about the best he has faced, he didn’t hesitate for a second – he named Salah!

Oleksandr Zinchenko says Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is unstoppable

Mohamed Salah has been Liverpool’s best player since he joined the club.

The Egyptian is up there with the best players in world football, and his numbers for the Reds over the years have been nothing short of sensational.

Liverpool and Manchester City had numerous battles as they pushed each other to the wire to win the Premier League title. Oleksandr Zinchenko and his old City teammates came out on top more often than not, but it was never easy.

The Arsenal left-back quickly named Salah as the best player he has ever faced and raved about him while speaking to Ferdinand in a video that was released today.

“I think it’s Salah,” Zincheko said when asked to name his toughest opponent.

“Absolutely explosive and unstoppable winger!”

Zinchenko then went on to speak about the time when Salah and Gini Wijnaldum tormented him in a game between Liverpool and Manchester City a few years ago.

“Imagine he gets pace against me, I’m finished,” he said while speaking about giving Salah any space.

TBR View:

Zinchenko has come up against plenty of top-quality players over the years, but for him to name Salah as his toughest-ever opponent tells you just how good he is.

The Liverpool winger is an unbelievable player. Even in what was a terrible season last time out, he managed to score 30 goals and provide 16 assists in all competitions.

That is an outrageous return, and if Liverpool are to return to where they belong this season, Salah will be key.

Salah and Zinchenko are sure to face each other at some point in the upcoming campaign, and it will be interesting to see who wins that battle.