Oleksandr Zinchenko says one Arsenal player is absolutely ‘incredible’ in training











Oleksandr Zinchenko has been talking about Gabriel Jesus and he has heaped praise on the Arsenal star for his attitude in training.

Both Zinchenko and Jesus have made a huge impact on this Arsenal side this season and helped to turn them into genuine title contenders.

Of course, the pair played together during their time at Manchester City before moving to the Emirates Stadium.

It’s clear that the duo have built a strong relationship off the pitch and Zinchenko has labelled Jesus as a ‘special’ person.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Zinchenko praises ‘incredible’ Jesus

Zinchenko sat down with Sky Sports and discussed his relationship with Jesus.

The Ukraine star revealed that Jesus is absolutely brilliant in training and that he always puts in maximum effort behind the scenes.

“He’s the real example of how hard you need to work every single day and with the right attitude,” Zinchenko said. “So, in the simple exercise like boxes, when we do this on pitch.

“Normally the guys in the middle who’s trying to take the ball back, they just like 50 percent of their focus, or whatever. But him, he’s like an animal.

“Sometimes there is a lot of frustrating moments in football – when you don’t play much, when you didn’t play good last game. But him, his reaction after all these moments is incredible.

“For his age, being at City, I was watching him like ‘wow, that’s the way you need to react in these moments’.

“He was always the best on the pitch in the training sessions, always. Amazing talent. I know that he worked so hard to be in the position where he is right now and I’m so happy to know him personally. It’s a pleasure to have this kind of teammate.”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Jesus and Zinchenko have really helped transform this Arsenal’s side mentality since they both made the switch to north London.

It’s clear that Jesus leads by example behind the scenes at London Colney and Mikel Arteta will be delighted to have the 26-year-old back from injury.

He netted twice last time out and the Gunners will need him back to his best down the final stretch of the campaign if they are to land the Premier League crown.

Show all