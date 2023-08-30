Oleksandr Zinchenko says £45m Arsenal player is absolutely ridiculous in training

Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko has admitted that teammate Thomas Partey is absolutely brilliant in training.

Zinchenko was speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel and asked about some of his teammates.

It’s been a solid start to the season at the Emirates after back-to-back wins in the Premier League.

They’ve also earned their first winners’ medals for their victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield.

However, the first question marks arose at the weekend when Fulham managed to earn a late point despite being down to ten men.

One player who wasn’t quite ready to start that day was Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Ukrainian has been working back from an injury that ruled him out of much of pre-season, although he was introduced in the second half at left-back.

Zinchenko has been working hard in training to get back to full fitness but has been talking about how Thomas Partey’s performances behind the scenes have impressed him.

The £45m player has been used in a more unfamiliar right-back role so far this season.

Many Arsenal fans and potentially Zinchenko will want to see him back in midfield very soon.

Zinchenko says Partey is ridiculous in training

Zinchenko was asked who the most underrated player in the league is and said: “I think Thomas Partey.

He was then asked if he’s better than Casemiro, and added: “Listen, I don’t want to say something bad, he’s an absolutely world-class player as well Casemiro.

“But for me, if you want me to choose one, it’s Thomas Partey. I had a debate in my head, who is actually the best holding midfield player I’ve ever played with.

“The debate was between Fernandinho, Thomas Partey and Rodri. Fernandinho I used to watch him since the Shakhtar academy, he helped me so much and I love him like an older brother.

“But Thomas Partey, is I don’t know. Rio [Ferdinand] please come one day to see him in a training session. He has everything.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Off camera, Ferdinand wasn’t impressed with Zinchenko’s comments about Partey being better than Rodri, hence why he invited him to training.

Partey was such an important player to Arsenal last season but Declan Rice’s introduction has allowed him to be more versatile.

Gary Neville has suggested he’ll be changing positions again this weekend.

Arteta is tinkering a lot right now and it’ll be interesting to see what the line-up looks like against Manchester United.