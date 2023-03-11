Oleksandr Zinchenko jokes Arsenal teammates will 'kill' him after Friday's announcement











Oleksandr Zinchenko was voted Arsenal’s player of the month for the second time this year yesterday, and the Ukrainian has joked that his teammates will not be too pleased.

The 26-year-old joined the Gunners from Manchester City last summer in a £32 million deal (Sky Sports). That is looking like an incredible bargain now, with Zinchenko becoming one of the best players in the Premier League.

Arsenal fans absolutely love the Ukraine international.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Oleksandr Zinchenko jokes Arsenal teammates will ‘kill’ him for winning POTM award

Zinchenko has had an amazing couple of months at Arsenal.

The 26-year-old’s performances have been excellent since the start of the campaign, but he has taken it up a level over the last six to eight weeks, and that has benefitted the Gunners massively.

Arsenal fans are absolutely right to vote for Zinchenko as their player of the month two times in a row. The Ukrainian, however, seems surprised and joked that his teammates will not be too happy that he has won it again.

After Arsenal announced that he was the Player of the Month yesterday, the Gunners posted a hilarious video message from Zinchenko.

He says: “Hi guys, hope you’re well. Thanks for voting me Player of the Month again!

“I know my teammates are going to kill me because they think that people who are voting for me, they don’t understand football.

“But anyway, forget about them! Let’s push together until the very, very end. Come on Gunners!

TBR View:

Zinchenko seems extremely funny off the pitch, but on it, he’s a winner.

The Ukrainian is a true leader. He has completely changed the mentality of Mikel Arteta’s young side, and he’s one of the biggest reasons why the Gunners are on top of the Premier League table.

If Arsenal do go on and win the title, the 26-year-old is a strong contender to be the signing of the season. Yes, Erling Haaland has had an outrageous campaign, but if Zinchenko wins the league, he arguably trumps him.

Arsenal take on Fulham next and Zinchenko is expected to start. If he has a good game, the Gunners should be able to get all three points without too much trouble.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

