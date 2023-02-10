Oleksandr Zinchenko delivers verdict on Arsenal signing Jorginho











Arsenal signed Jorginho on transfer deadline day last month, and Oleksandr Zinchenko has now delivered his verdict on the Italian.

The Gunners were desperate for a new midfielder in the winter window after Mohamed Elneny suffered a knee injury that required surgery. Mikel Arteta decided to send Albert Sambi Lokonga on loan as well, which left them really short of options in the middle of the park.

After a deal for Moises Caicedo could not be agreed, Arsenal turned their attention to Jorginho and quickly signed him for a fee of £12 million (Sky Sports).

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Arsenal fans were left divided after it was revealed that they were going to sign Jorginho.

The Gunners’ transfer policy in recent years has been to sign young players with huge potential. The Italian, who is 31, doesn’t quite check that box, and that gave rise to a ton of criticism.

Zinchenko, however, believes the Gunners have made a fantastic signing.

The Ukrainian has heaped praise on Jorginho and is convinced that the Italian, who is yet to start a game under Arteta, will help Arsenal a lot in the second half of the season as they hope to go all the way in the title race.

Speaking to Vbet News, Zinchenko said: “He is an amazing player, big personality. Huge experience as well.

“He is a winner, he knows how to win. And for sure he’s going to help us a lot.”

Oleksandr Zinchenko's welcoming Jorginho. Great atmosphere there! 🇺🇦🤝🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/3U6HDCT8Q2 — Dominik Wątorski (@wator_ski) February 1, 2023

TBR View:

Arsenal fans’ frustration about the signing of Jorginho is understandable.

He’s not an exciting name like Caicedo or Declan Rice, and his performances for Chelsea since the start of this season weren’t at the level required in the Premier League.

However, Arsenal fans must remember that Jorginho will only be a backup to Thomas Partey. He will only be called upon to give the Ghanaian a breather, and his experience and quality on the ball make him a great fit for that role.

Jorginho didn’t have a great debut against Everton last weekend, but he’ll be hoping to get an opportunity against Brentford tomorrow to show Arsenal fans what he’s all about.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

