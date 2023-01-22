O'Hara reacts as Tottenham fan claims he wants 51-year-old as manager











Jamie O’Hara has expressed his sheer disbelief on talkSPORT after a person claiming to be a Tottenham Hotspur fan suggested that Spurs should sack Antonio Conte and look to appoint Sean Dyche as their new manager.

Conte’s future at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium looks to be very much up in the air. His contract is currently set to expire at the end of the season. And the Daily Mail has suggested overnight that there is a chance that the Italian will leave in the summer.

Conte’s appointment looked to be a game-changer for Tottenham. After years of showing promise under Mauricio Pochettino, it appeared that Conte may be the figure who could actually get them across the line in the battle for honours.

Tottenham told to replace Conte as manager with Sean Dyche

His first season ended on a high. Spurs managed to sneak into the top-four in the Premier League. And the achievement was made all the sweeter by the fact that Arsenal were the side to make way at the last.

However, they have been unable to kick on this term. Tottenham sit fifth, six points off the top-four. And they look a long way off being able to compete with the sides above them.

For many Tottenham fans, the blame lies with the club hierarchy for not providing Conte with all of the signings he wanted. Of course, the board would have known what appointing the 53-year-old would mean in the market.

However, some supporters feel Conte should shoulder more of the blame. And one fan has now made the claim that the Italian should be dismissed and replaced by Dyche.

It is fair to say that O’Hara was already struggling to agree with his point of view. But the tipping point came when he suggested that Tottenham cannot think about attracting a top manager.

He told talkSPORT: “Has he just said Sean Dyche?

“What are you talking about? We can’t attract that type of manager? We’ve got Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho to be our last managers. You want to sack Antonio Conte and give the job to Sean Dyche? Drop me out boys.”

Dyche deserves another Premier League opportunity, but…

In fairness, Dyche deserves the chance to show what he can do at a bigger club. He did a phenomenal job at Burnley, keeping them in the top-flight for as long as he did.

However, going from being sacked by the Clarets to succeeding Antonio Conte at Tottenham a year later is surely not the step.

It is certainly hard to see many Tottenham fans agreeing with this supporter’s argument.