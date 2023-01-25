O'Hara claims Tottenham player is just as good as Danjuma











Jamie O’Hara has his say on the reports that Tottenham are about to sign Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal.

Spurs have hijacked Everton’s move for the Dutch wideman, when things looked signed, sealed and delivered regarding his move to Goodison Park.

The Toffees sacked Frank Lampard after losing to West Ham on Saturday and there is no clear idea yet on who will replace him.

On top of that, Spurs can offer a challenge for European football, while Everton are battling to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

O’Hara on Danjuma

O’Hara has said on talkSPORT (24 January, 11.30pm) that this could be a signing which improves the squad but not the first team.

He said: “Is he going to improve the team? I know he’s a good player. My issue with Tottenham is we are signing another player who doesn’t necessarily make the team better.

“I don’t want to make the squad better, I want to make the team better! I don’t think Lucas Moura is worse than Danjuma. We need a centre-half!”

Tottenham are prepared to sign all the documents with Villarreal and Arnaut Danjuma in the morning after medical tests in London. ⚪️🏁 #THFC



Loan move confirmed, not permanent deal or with any mandatory clause.



Everton are furious and surprised after deal hijacked. pic.twitter.com/VxF6mci5YH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2023

Danjuma is going at just over a goal every three games this season, and last year, got 16 in 34 as Villarreal made the Champions League semi-finals.

Lucas has made just 11 Spurs appearances all season and is yet to make a start in the Premier League during the 2022/23 campaign.

Just having another forward available to Antonio Conte does improve the squad, perhaps not the starting XI, as O’Hara says.

That said, can Spurs find a central defender of the right quality in the mid-season window? Either way, their January business has finally started and we will see if there are any more new faces by this time next week.