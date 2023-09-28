‘Oh the power’: Mario Melchiot blown away by 21-year-old Tottenham talent

Tottenham Hotspur are flying high in the Premier League, sitting fourth in the table after four wins and two draws.

Spurs endured a rollercoaster summer, with things looking bleak at the end of a season in which they finished eighth.

Ange Postecoglou took the Tottenham reins to a mixed reaction, but it hasn’t taken him long to win any doubters over.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Spurs also had to deal with losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, but this hasn’t fazed them one bit.

Postecoglou has not only got the stars playing well and made some top signings, but he has also brought the best out of former fringe players.

For instance, Pape Matar Sarr has quickly cemented himself in the starting XI and is now a key player for Tottenham.

The 21-year-old has played in all six of Spurs’ Premier League games so far this term, registering one goal and one assist.

Mario Melchiot, speaking on ESPN, loves what he’s seeing from Sarr and midfield partner Yves Bissouma.

The pundit said: “They as a team, Spurs, are very in-form.

“I like the middle of the park, Bissouma and Sarr. Oh, the power they have and how they manage the team.”

Our view

It’s great to see Sarr living up to his potential so early on in his career.

He joined Tottenham as one of the most highly rated youngsters in the world and he’s certainly developing into a world-class player.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Likewise, it’s great to see Bissouma back to his best, the sort of form he had at Brighton that prompted Spurs to sign him.

Postecoglou is certainly the perfect fit for Tottenham. Only a few months into his tenure and he has well and truly cleaned house.