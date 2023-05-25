'Oh my gosh': 23-year-old Arsenal player's brilliant goal in training leaves Matt Turner stunned











Matt Turner was left blown away by Eddie Nketiah in Arsenal training after the striker scored a superb goal.

Eddie Nketiah may be one of the players hoping to make a rare start on the final day of the campaign with Arsenal assured of second place in the Premier League.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It has been a promising campaign for Nketiah after he signed his contract to stay at the Emirates. He has scored nine goals in all competitions, including four in the league. Along the way, there were some hugely important strikes – particularly while Gabriel Jesus was out injured.

Nketiah leaves Turner stunned with goal in Arsenal training

Jesus did not have the best time at the City Ground last time out – not that anyone did. And his performance led to his goalscoring record being put under the microscope once again.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

So it will be interesting to see if Mikel Arteta makes changes before facing Wolves.

Certainly, one of those knocking on the door is Nketiah – judging by a clip included in the latest Arsenal training video.

The 23-year-old left Matt Turner stunned after taking a touch and firing a strike into the top corner, leaving Karl Hein with no chance.

The USMNT international can be heard saying: ‘Oh my gosh, what a goal! Touch, turn, finish, boom. Makes it look so easy sometimes’.

Of course, Arteta may want to end the season on a high. Their recent form has taken a bit of the shine off what has been an unbelievable campaign.

And with that, he may want the stars of the season to get one final chance to impress – especially as they bid farewell to the Emirates faithful ahead of the summer.

That may mean that Jesus gets to start after giving so much to their title push. But Nketiah is surely going to get an opportunity at some point.