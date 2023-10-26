‘Oh my goodness’: Sky pundit stunned by 31-year-old Newcastle player v Dortmund

Newcastle United fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund at St James’ Park in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

And Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison could barely believe one of the Magpies‘ missed opportunities to level the scores.

The Newcastle defence was sliced open on the stroke of half time as Marco Reus squared the ball for Felix Nmecha to fire home.

The Magpies had several opportunities to at least find an equaliser, but sadly luck didn’t go their way.

Morrison and Shearer say Wilson should’ve scored for Newcastle

Substitute Callum Wilson missed a golden opportunity to bring Newcastle level in the 57th minute, as Gregor Kobel saved superbly.

Following some great work from Fabian Schar, Anthony Gordon found the unmarked Wilson from the left.

However, the 31-year-old failed to make the most of the opportunity, prompting Morrison to exclaim that he should’ve scored.

“Oh my goodness! It’s an unbelievable save but he has to score,” he said on Soccer Special, via the Sky Sports website.

The woodwork then denied Newcastle twice late on as Wilson hit the bar from a free-kick while Anthony Gordon saw a stoppage-time effort bounce off the bar.

Toon legend Alan Shearer, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, was also stunned by the forward’s missed opportunity just before the hour mark.

“He’s got to score, it has to be in the back of the net,” said the Newcastle icon, as per the BBC Sport website.

“It was a brilliant tackle from Schar to set them on their way and a great interchange between Wilson and Gordon.

“Wilson took a touch and I don’t know if he needed it. It just gave the keeper the chance to set himself.”

Our view

Newcastle certainly had enough to get something out of the game. Sadly things didn’t go their way.

Nonetheless, they’ve been on a good unbeaten run, clocking up eight games without defeat prior to Wednesday night.

And Newcastle still in a decent position in the Champions League group. They’re third, but level on points with second-placed Dortmund.

There have been plenty of positives, and the Magpies will no doubt regroup and go again.