‘Oh my goodness’: Anton Ferdinand cannot believe how good Tottenham player has been so far this season

Anton Ferdinand has lauded Yves Bissouma after Tottenham Hotspur’s win over Manchester United at the weekend, and suggested that Ange Postecoglou deserves real credit for getting the best out of the midfielder.

Ferdinand was speaking on the FIVE YouTube channel after the Mali international ended up running the show as Tottenham secured their first victory of the new Premier League campaign.

Yves Bissouma has made an outstanding start to the new season. It is already remarkable to think that he endured such a poor first year in North London. He obviously struggled with injury. But when he was available, Antonio Conte rarely looked to use him.

There is certainly an argument to be made that he has been the best player on the pitch in both of Tottenham’s first two league games. Certainly, the domination of the midfield battle by Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr against Erik ten Hag’s men was a sight to behold.

Ferdinand blown away by Bissouma display in Tottenham win

The early signs suggest that Ange Postecoglou is going to make Bissouma a key part of his plans. And the Australian is seemingly going to be able to unlock his full potential.

Ferdinand definitely thinks that he has seen a transformed player after his first two displays of the new campaign.

“Do you know what, this just tells you about management and personnel and the way they play. Bissouma, since Ange has come in, looked like the Bissouma that they bought from Brighton. He looks fit, energetic. He looks confident. Oh my goodness. His feet with the ball,” he told FIVE.

The future is not going to be kind to Antonio Conte’s spell at Tottenham. It was a massive coup when the club managed to lure the Italian to take over. And his ability to lead the team back into the Champions League whetted the appetite for what may be to come in his first full season.

Ultimately, Spurs fans did not even get a full season under Conte. Of course, the problems that existed were not all down to the Italian. And it must be remembered just what a tough time Conte had away from the pitch while in charge of Tottenham.

But some of his decisions he made look baffling, particularly in hindsight. And his reluctance to use Bissouma more is definitely one which sticks out now.

He has been outstanding so far. But he has hardly been a revelation. His time with Brighton showed that this player was there all along.

Postecoglou looks to be the manager who will really unleash that player for Tottenham.