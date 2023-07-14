‘Oh my god’: Klopp shares how Liverpool’s players have reacted to summer transfers

Liverpool have ended up being busier than most expected this summer, both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

The Reds were always going to go and get a new midfielder or two and moved sharp to get both Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szboszlai signed early on in the window.

Since then, a host of players have been linked with exits, including club stalwarts Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

However, Klopp has been speaking about the signings who have arrived and admitted that when he told the squad the likes of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai were coming, the reception from the players was ‘outstanding’.

“Two very good players. I was immediately thinking about nicknames and I thought it would be a great nickname for Alexis… Gary! He plays pretty good football, obviously, the same as Dom,” Klopp said.

“It was pretty clear in the moment we signed them, the public reception was pretty good, internally it was outstanding, the boys know about football so they were immediately like, ‘Oh my God…’ so that’s really good. Now they are here and didn’t take long, let me say, to impress on the pitch as well, so that’s good.”

Klopp could well end up signing yet more midfielders. Romeo Lavia is being heavily linked, while Moises Caicedo could also become a target.

Settling in quickly

Good players know who the other good players are in the game and it very much seems that Szboszlai and Mac Allister have hit the ground running.

For Klopp, seeing the current squad react so positively to the new signings is massive news for him. He wants a good team spirit around the place and no pushback. Really, he’s got the ideal response here.

This feels like a big summer for Liverpool. An overhaul has happened and that overhaul could get even bigger if the likes of Henderson and more leave.