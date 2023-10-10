Arsenal came so close to winning the Premier League title last season.

The Gunners led the pack for most of the season only to be pipped to the post by Manchester City after a late wobble.

The north London club’s dip in form last season, coincidentally, coincided with an injury to William Saliba.

The Frenchman was so important for Arsenal last season, and, to be honest, they looked like a different side without him in the team.

Saliba recognises how important he was to Arsenal’s title charge, and, recently, he even went on the record to say that he thinks Arsenal would’ve won the league if he’d stayed fit.

Speaking on BBC Radio Five Live 606, Chris Sutton was discussing Saliba with a caller who informed the pundit of these comments, and he says that Saliba is being a big big-headed with this view.

Photo by Hans van der Valk/BSR AgencyGetty Images

Saliba big-headed

Sutton reacted after hearing what Saliba had said about Arsenal.

“I think again, that shows the difference, Saliba even said it himself. If he was fit the whole of last season we’d probably have won the league,” One caller said.

“Oh come on, Saliba said that did he? Did he? Is that not a bit big-headed that?” Sutton responded

Photo by Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Images

Matter of points

It may be a bit big-headed for Saliba to say this, but, in some way, he is right.

Look at the difference he made against Manchester City on Sunday, if he’d done that in this fixture last season, Arsenal would’ve won the league.

Five points isn’t a lot. It’s one result here or there that can be changed by one player in the team.

It’s impossible to say whether or not Arsenal would’ve won the league if Saliba had stayed fit, but, it’s not as outrageous a view as Sutton makes it out to be.