‘Often mentioned’: Julian Nagelsmann wasn’t sure on the Spurs job because of one player - journalist











The uncertainty around Harry Kane’s future played a part in Julian Nagelsmann’s hesitancy to become the new Tottenham manager.

That is according to Constantin Eckner who was speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast.

The German reporter shared what he knows about Nagelsmann and his view of the Spurs job, and he says that Kane’s future was on the 35-year-old’s mind.

Indeed, Nagelsmann, or any incumbent manager, faces the very real possibility of losing Kane this summer if they take over at Spurs, and that is an immediate problem that may well be unsolvable.

Photo by Boris Streubel/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images

Kane was an issue for Nagelsmann

Eckner shared what he knows about Nagelsmann.

“The name Harry Kane is often mentioned and that was in his mind. The best player, the most important player, Mr Tottenham, in a sense, he might be gone when he was arriving. That’s not really something he would want there. There are also question marks around how much Tottenham can invest and who is calling the shots there, Daniel Levy with all due respect isn’t a football person,” Eckner said.

Over-reliant

This is the problem Tottenham currently have.

They’re over-reliant on Kane and his brilliance, and when that jenga block is taken away, the whole project collapses.

Let’s be real here, Spurs don’t have many star players beyond Kane. Heung-Min Son was at that level at one point, but he’s had a terrible season by his standards, and while Cristian Romero is a World Cup winner, he’s been wildly inconsistent for Spurs.

As things stand, Tottenham are currently the seventh-best team in the country with Kane in their squad, but without him, you could make a very strong argument that they’d be lower-mid-table next season, especially if the likes of Chelsea and West Ham get their acts together.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Show all