‘Official bid’: Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal are going to make an offer for ‘fast’ 24-year-old











Arsenal are ready to make a bid for Declan Rice in the coming weeks.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has, once again, claimed that the Gunners have the West Ham midfielder at the top of their list of transfer targets this summer, and now, a bid is expected for the ‘fast’ midfielder in the coming weeks.

It’s no surprise to see that Arsenal are set to bid for Rice. After all, they’ve been linked to him for months at this point.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Bid coming

Romano shared what he knows about Rice and Arsenal.

“We know the situation with Declan Rice, he has always been a top target for Arsenal, and from what I understand he remains the top target in the midfield. There have been discussions between Rice’s side and Arsenal and also Arsenal people internally,” Romano said.

“Arteta and Edu have discussed Rice and they keep going with these conversations now. Arsenal want to prepare an official bid in the next weeks. It’s not imminent because West Ham want to focus on the Conference League and then in June they will discuss Rice’s future.”

“We know Declan Rice will not sign a new deal with West Ham. We said that one year ago. There is room to negotiate and room to make a deal this summer. Arsenal will be there, Arsenal will attack the situation of Declan Rice, and now it is a priority for them to go on that one.”

Will take a while

Arsenal may be set to bid for Rice in the next few weeks, but we can’t help but feel that a deal is going to take some time here.

Indeed, with West Ham looking for around £120m for Rice, it’s hard to imagine that Arsenal’s first bid for Rice will be successful, unless they break the bank straight away.

This is a saga that could rumble on throughout the summer, and it’s certainly one to keep an eye on from not only an Arsenal perspective as the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City remain keen on the England international.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Show all